Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $21.24 Million Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Stake; Trimas (TRS) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Trimas Corp (TRS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 59 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 70 cut down and sold holdings in Trimas Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 43.47 million shares, down from 44.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Trimas Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 55 Increased: 37 New Position: 22.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased American Campus Communities (ACC) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 461,700 shares as American Campus Communities (ACC)'s stock declined 0.76%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.08 million shares with $49.71M value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. American Campus Communities now has $6.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 377,407 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates through four divisions: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets.



The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 87,279 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.63M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 2.35% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation for 416,900 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 111,075 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 1.59% invested in the company for 344,513 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 11.18% above currents $47.22 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.