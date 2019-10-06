Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stake by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 209,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 215,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.54 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 541,349 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $640.95 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19,582 shares to 70,632 shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton dips on mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTO: Take Your Profits And Go – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt National Bank N A New York holds 11,218 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 309,633 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 71,884 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 248,517 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 379,209 shares. 460,731 are held by Haverford Trust. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,722 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.15% or 517,695 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 129,133 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Adirondack has 100 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 196,662 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 19,491 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 47,035 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 37,700 shares to 376,538 shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.85% or 369,200 shares in its portfolio. 22,265 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co reported 333,524 shares stake. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Green Street Investors Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 0.22% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,271 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Sei Company invested in 289,714 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 205,100 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 28,138 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 5.51M shares.