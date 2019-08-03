Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position; Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $4.37 Million

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 144.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 82,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 139,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.40M shares traded or 214.68% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 380,866 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,962 shares to 72,625 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,238 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87,619 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $28.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 242,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

