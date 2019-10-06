Aew Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Raised Its Oneok (OKE) Stake by $55.05 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817.74 million, up from 11,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 479,860 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 47,500 shares to 465,600 shares, valued at $110.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.22% or 3,170 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,010 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 2.63M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.06% or 101,187 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 76,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wms Prtn Limited Company holds 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,726 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.81% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 271,595 shares. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 1,363 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 2,272 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hodges Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 50,293 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.06% stake.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN) by 100 shares to 2,884 shares, valued at $501.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 37 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).