Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) as Stock Value Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Stake by $435,575

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 67,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 302,139 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $26.90 million for 21.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 742,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $100.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.85 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

