Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Cubesmart (CUBE) by $4.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $465,920; Share Value Declined

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 144,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.24 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 773,003 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.