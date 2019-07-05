Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Retail Properties Of America Cl A (RPAI) Stake; Last Week Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Wedbush maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. See Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 32.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (RPAI) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 303,100 shares as Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (RPAI)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 6.22 million shares with $75.88 million value, down from 6.53 million last quarter. Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 408,254 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 139,990 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT)

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benefits Administrators Collaborate with Benefitfocus to Drive Industry Innovation – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Earns Bronze Telly Award for Customer Video Excellence – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Increases Benefits Participation With Enhanced Enrollment Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $152.34 million activity. Another trade for 3.25M shares valued at $152.33 million was made by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC on Tuesday, March 5. 250 shares were sold by Pelzer Francis J., worth $13,453 on Friday, January 18.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $838.99 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Inc Incorporated Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,195 shares. Hound Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.23% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 425,833 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.05% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 49,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 43,142 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 15,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 28,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 339,085 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Bamco Ny reported 4.11 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0.01% or 2,338 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.64M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 708,931 shares.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.52M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.