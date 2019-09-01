Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $8.94 Million; Gabelli Funds Increases Holding in Cbs Class A (CBS.A)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Class A (CBS.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.82 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1,647 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 10.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.33% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 67,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.76M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT

More important recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Boston Properties prices $700M of senior unsecured notes due 2030 – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “Bethesda office complex offered for sale amid larger area building boom – Washington Business Journal” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,494 shares. 205,059 are owned by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 643,006 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Public Sector Pension Board invested in 12,874 shares. 562,892 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Co. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 69,287 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtn holds 0% or 200 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 2,169 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 114,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).