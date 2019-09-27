Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Store Capital (STOR) Position; Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 504,488 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 97,148 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 0.63% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. 11,644 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 72,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 23,339 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 321,645 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.13% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 74,495 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 3.15M shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,021 shares. Colony Group Inc Incorporated Llc holds 22,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Limited invested 0.36% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,400 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $43.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 117,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9,423 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 69,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 25.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 115,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Profund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 72,900 shares. 86,131 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,653 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 837,493 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Sei Investments invested in 8,480 shares or 0% of the stock. 643,759 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 8,035 shares. Hrt Lc reported 11,482 shares.

