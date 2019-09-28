Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) by $9.08 Million as Stock Declined; Cryolife (CRY) Stock Declined While Bessemer Group Has Upped Stake by $1.32 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 154.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 75,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 172,344 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$65M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 16/03/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07 million, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 726,110 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 101,100 shares to 99,400 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,600 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CRY shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.39 million shares or 0.74% less from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Amalgamated Bankshares has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.18% or 618,207 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 290,715 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 92,435 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 45,605 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 0% or 15 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 25,965 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 12,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Citigroup invested in 10,916 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 189,600 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $44.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH) by 281,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT).