Aew Capital Management LP Decreased Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $2.40 Million; Maple Capital Management Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position by $812,292

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 21,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 269,088 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, down from 290,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 170,618 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $339.91. About 2.49M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Howard Hughes Corp. names 7th Hawaii condominium tower in Honolulu for original landowner Victoria Ward – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp. hires Hawaii chef to oversee Ward Village culinary efforts – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $73.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 291,504 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Los Angeles Capital Equity reported 14,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zuckerman Inv Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Missouri-based Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,050 shares. Forward Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,920 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 509,091 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty invested in 3.08% or 1.32M shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,473 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 4.71% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 34,427 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company reported 86,715 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,199 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,124 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,543 shares. 832 were reported by Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 157,227 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 2,460 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company holds 6,321 shares. Roundview Capital Lc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,361 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests Communications has 2.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,783 shares. Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorporation Pa has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 260,183 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Service reported 2.65% stake. Barr E S Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,622 shares.