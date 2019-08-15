Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Extended Stay America (STAY) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 149,500 shares as Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.84 million shares with $50.90M value, down from 2.98M last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc now has $2.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 1.08 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Among 5 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coeur Mining has $6.75 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 13.95% above currents $5.09 stock price. Coeur Mining had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) rating on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 9. Roth Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5.2500 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. See Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $5.5000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.2500 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roth Capital Downgrades Coeur d’Alene Mines (CDE) to Neutral on Valuation – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) or 15,000 shares. $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was made by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 3.70M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 07/05/2018 – Coeur to Live Webcast 2018 Investor Day; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0.01% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) or 2.51M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 545,413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 22,863 shares stake. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Caxton Associates L P holds 0.02% or 38,532 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 127,439 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 206,606 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com reported 0% stake.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 29,363 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Llc holds 0% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Huntington National Bank owns 7,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech reported 10,302 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 12,465 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 1.17 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 170 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Thompson Management Incorporated holds 146,466 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 8,562 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 30.93% above currents $14.13 stock price. Extended Stay America had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. Barclays Capital maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S, worth $146,294. On Monday, August 12 Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 10,000 shares.