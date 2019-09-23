Aew Capital Management LP Cut By $21.24 Million Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding; Oak Hill Advisors LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position

Aew Capital Management LP decreased American Campus Communities (ACC) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 461,700 shares as American Campus Communities (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.08M shares with $49.71M value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. American Campus Communities now has $6.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 108,824 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 128.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oak Hill Advisors Lp acquired 193,044 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 343,044 shares with $7.86M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 6.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.07% or 293,368 shares. Davidson reported 204,071 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 2,592 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Company owns 42,119 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 23,700 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 26,533 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 265,975 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 760,349 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,135 shares stake. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 24,241 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Kennedy Cap Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 81,563 shares.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did American Campus Communities’s (NYSE:ACC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 12,200 shares to 729,000 valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 121,000 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Invitation Homes Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 10.81% above currents $47.38 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 40.97% above currents $11.35 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded the shares of PCG in report on Monday, September 16 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 to “Sell”. UBS maintained the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.