Aew Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Store Capital (STOR); Stone Run Capital Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $345,800

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 858,796 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 240,360 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company stated it has 123,746 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co invested in 10,417 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 104,848 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Citigroup Inc holds 313,365 shares. Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.31% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 499,096 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 53,369 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Goodhaven Cap Lc stated it has 62,850 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Colony Grp Ltd Company invested in 19,838 shares. Moreover, Pnc Service Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2,343 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 83,022 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $110.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 47.66 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.7% or 403,159 shares in its portfolio. 1.34 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 237 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.04% or 15,899 shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust reported 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 1,458 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. 3,444 were reported by Fiera Capital Corporation. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 437,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 1,713 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 292,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co holds 524,602 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% or 40,239 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares to 49,035 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).