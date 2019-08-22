Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Store Capital (STOR) Position By $6.46 Million; LIFULL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (NXCLF) Shorts Decreased By 8.53%

Aew Capital Management LP increased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 195,800 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.20 million shares with $73.68 million value, up from 2.00 million last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $8.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 263,581 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 268,799 shares. Pettee Investors accumulated 31,155 shares. Pecaut holds 20,500 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 81,945 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.12% or 1,011 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate holds 2.37% or 101,460 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,374 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 273,314 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,409 shares in its portfolio. 1.60M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Delphi Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,250 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 500 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.23 million shares.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) stake by 274,372 shares to 2.62 million valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is -1.77% below currents $36.65 stock price. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of STOR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

