Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Store Capital (STOR) by $22.96 Million; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Valuation Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.15 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 4.40M shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 1.02 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock or 14,174 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 153,893 shares to 483,199 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.37 million for 7.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 262,000 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $147.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 133,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,133 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).