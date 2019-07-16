Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Store Capital (STOR); Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $7.26 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 898,320 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 314,933 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares to 338,435 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.62 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 67,444 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $40.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 245,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).