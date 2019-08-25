Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 294.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.