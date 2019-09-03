Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 68.47 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.