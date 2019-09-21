Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Since Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.96 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 15.91% and its consensus price target is $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.