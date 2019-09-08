Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 9.7%. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.