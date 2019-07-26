Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 6.5% respectively. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.