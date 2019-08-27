Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 51.2%. Insiders owned roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.