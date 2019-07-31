Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 197.32% and its consensus price target is $3.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.