Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.05, with potential upside of 28.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.