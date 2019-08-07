Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.92 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, ImmunoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 81.43% and its average price target is $5.08.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.