Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.42 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 179.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 35.9% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.