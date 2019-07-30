Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 and has 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.