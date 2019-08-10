Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.