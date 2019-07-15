Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.78 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 average price target and a 38.20% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.