Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We will be comparing the differences between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.42 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Aytu BioScience Inc. on the other hand, has 4.59 beta which makes it 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 45.4%. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.