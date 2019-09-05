Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We will be comparing the differences between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.47 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.