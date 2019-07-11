Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 636.70 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.