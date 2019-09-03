Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.50 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.