Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 614.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 81.8% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.