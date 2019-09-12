Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.74 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 12.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 86.1%. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.