Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 71.6%. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.