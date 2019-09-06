Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1151.23 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 5.2% respectively. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.