Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 59.2%. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.