Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 14.32 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31 average target price and a 144.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 84.6%. Insiders held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.