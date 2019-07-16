Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.30% -153.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s rivals beat Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.