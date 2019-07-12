Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Contrasting side by side

Since Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 40.23%. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.