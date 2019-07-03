Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.