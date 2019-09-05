Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparing side by side

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 51.6% respectively. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.