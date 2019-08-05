Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 17.5%. Insiders owned roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.