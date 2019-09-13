Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 73.39 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, with potential upside of 64.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.