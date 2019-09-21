Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 42.63 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.