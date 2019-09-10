Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -4.01% and its average price target is $57.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.