Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Contrasting side by side

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 88.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.