Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 203.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.